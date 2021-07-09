CDC Expands Chicken Recall

Whenever I hear of a recall of any product, it is always an unsettling feeling. I mean, how would they ever be able to contact each person who could possibly be affected. The truth of the matter is, they can't. But whenever we hear of a recall on food products, we do our best to warn the public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have expanded a recall that was issued last week about ready-to-eat chicken products that could possibly be contaminated with listeria. A potentially very dangerous situation, y'all. According to WVUE in New Orleans, the amount of the recalled chicken has jumped from 8.5 million lbs to more than 8.9 million lbs.

Tyson Foods supplied the fully cooked chicken products that were sold under several brands including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars. WVUE says that The CDC has reported three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states, so far. Some of the symptoms of listeria are fever, muscle aches, convulsions, loss of balance, confusion, headaches, and a stiff neck.

A full list of the recalled products can be found on the website of U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Check out the original notification from the CDC below.