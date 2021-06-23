Charges Against Former LSU Star Derrius Guice Dropped

A former LSU football star will not have to face charges domestic violence charges after a settlement on Wednesday morning.

Derrius Guice, who played running back at LSU from 2015-2017, had four misdemeanor charges, including three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property, against him dropped Wednesday morning after a settlement was reached with his ex-girlfriend.

Back in August, Guice was arrested on domestic violence charges in Loudoun County, Virginia, stemming from three separate incidents earlier in 2020 at his home in Ashburn, Virginia.

If convicted, the 24-year old Guice, who attended Catholic High School-Baton Rouge could have served jail time.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Another charge of strangulation, a felony count, was dropped in January against the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Guice.

A second-round selection of the Washington Football Team in the 2018 NFL Draft, Guice was released in August following the domestic violence charges.

Allegations have also been made against Guice while he was at LSU, with two women accusing him of sexual assault while he was a freshman in 2016 and a third LSU student making an allegation that Guice had allegedly taken a partially nude photo of her, without her knowledge, before showing to his teammates back in 2016.

A native of Baton Rouge, Guice rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Tigers in 2016, before accumulating 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017.

A victim of a torn ACL which he suffered in his first NFL Preseason game, Guice was limited to 245 rushing yards and two touchdowns over two professional seasons, all with Washington.