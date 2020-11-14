Check Out These Weird, Surprising Facts About Louisiana

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Louisiana is one of the most unique places on earth. I mean, how many other states can you think of with drive-thru daquiri shops? But, beyond that, Louisiana has an interesting history. We were originally a French territory, the 'Cajuns' were folks kicked out of Canada and Napoleon's "new world" home was turned into a bar. There's no place like Louisiana and that's just the way we like it!

Check out this list of unique, surprising and weird facts about Louisiana. How many did you know?