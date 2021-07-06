Check Out this Louisiana Law You Have Probably Violated

I have a confession to make today. You probably did not know this, but I am a career criminal. Now, I haven't committed this crime for many years. So I am hopeful the statute of limitations has run out.

But I just discovered there is a law on the books in Louisiana which makes it a crime to urinate in the water supply. Violators could face up to 20 years in prison. I'm wondering if it's 20 years for each infraction? If that is the case, I am a goner. Just throw away the key. The water supply for Shreveport is Cross Lake. I am admitting I have violated this law. The Bossier water supply is the Red River. Does that mean anyone who has urinated in the Red River is also a criminal. Caddo Lake is also the water supply for many towns. I am sure there are folks who could go to jail for taking a leak in Caddo Lake too.

I am just hoping the statute of limitations is up. It has been a few years since I have committed this crime.

Here's the statute from Louisiana on contaminating water supplies (RS 14:58)

Contaminating water supplies is the intentional performance of any act tending to contaminate any private or public water supply. Whoever commits the crime of contaminating water supplies, when the act foreseeably endangers the life or health of human beings, shall be fined not more than one thousand dollars, or imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than twenty years, or both.

So I guess Chief Ben Raymond or Sheriff Steve Prator should come get me. I'm admitting I have committed this crime and I am throwing myself on the mercy of the court.

