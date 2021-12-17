Chevy Chase is an Ambassador for Raising Canes and He’s Giving All the ‘Christmas Vacation’ Vibes

One person, who always seems to be in the holiday spirit, has joined the crew over at Raising Cane's and he is bringing all of the smiles and joy along with him. Check out Clark Griswold AKA Chevy Chase working as a "Caniac Ambassador" and even sitting down with the founder of the chicken-chain, Todd Graves.

Imagine this - you're pulling through the Canes drive-thru for your Box Combo when Clark Griswold himself hands over your meal.

That is exactly what happened to folks at the location in Charleston where Chevy Chase was bringing out some unexpected holiday cheer.

Chevy Chase seems to be doing it all both behind the counter and in the dining area. You can see Chase chatting it up with Raising Canes founder Todd Graves, who has recently began his own TV show where assists struggling restaurants. Raising Canes has brought in many celebrities to join the team over recent months, including Snoop Dogg and Rob Schneider.

The Baton Rouge-born restaurant has spread far and wide as folks flock to Raising Canes to get a bite of their fried chicken with that signature secret sauce. Graves and his team have done a tremendous job of serving up a consistent product all while bringing in big names, like Chevy Chase, to help bring the brand to new heights.

Merry Christmas!

