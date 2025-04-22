LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — When it comes to fried chicken, few states can match Louisiana’s claim to culinary fame. And now, one of its own homegrown brands is flying higher than ever.

According to Circana, LLC, Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s had one of the biggest sales jumps of any restaurant chain in the country last year—leapfrogging over industry giants like KFC in the process.

Raising Cane’s, which got its start in Baton Rouge back in 1996, was the second-fastest growing chicken chain in America in 2024, seeing a jaw-dropping 31% increase in consumer spending. That’s no small feat in an economy where consumers are holding on to every dollar. Only Wingstop grew faster at 41%, according to Restaurant Dive.

KFC Stumbles, Raising Cane’s Rises

While other chicken chains saw growth, KFC went in the other direction. The longtime staple of fast food chicken saw a 4% drop in U.S. sales last year, falling to fifth place in the national chicken chain rankings behind Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Raising Cane’s, and Wingstop.

That shift in the rankings marks a new chapter in the ongoing chicken wars, with Raising Cane’s now firmly among the top-tier brands in America. What sets Cane’s apart? A laser-sharp focus on quality, simplicity, and an unapologetically Southern identity.

Winning Over Gen Z and Loyal Customers

Circana’s report points to several key reasons for Raising Cane’s rise—including smart branding and digital strategy. Collaborations like the one with rapper Post Malone helped the chain connect with younger audiences, while maintaining a loyal base that has helped it thrive even with less buyer penetration than some competitors.

Kirk Herbstreit and Ben join Todd Graves and Cane III at Raising Cane's in Austin Ahead of College GameDay for Texas-Georgia Getty Images for Raising Cane's loading...

And while KFC still has broader reach and recognition, that may not matter much when consumers are looking for brand authenticity, great food, and something that feels personal. Cane’s, with its small menu and high-quality chicken fingers, seems to have found the sweet spot.

And with more locations opening and sales climbing, this Baton Rouge-born brand looks ready to keep rising. In the battle of the chicken chains, Raising Cane’s is proving it’s got more than just good sauce—it’s got staying power.