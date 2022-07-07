Wait—Did Chick-fil-A Change the Spelling of Their Name? Allow Us to Explain the Mandela Effect

Are you thinking what I've been thinking about the Chick-fil-A logo?

Chances are, at some point you may have questioned whether or not there was ever a time when Chick-fil-A actually spelled it "Chic-fil-a" or possibly "Chik-fil-A."

Personally, I identify with the latter (mi)spelling, but social media users have ramped up their inquiries over the last few days due to a few posts similar to the one below that are going viral.

Facebook[/caption]Daniel M. Barefoot says he swears the Chick-fil-A logo didn't have a "K" in it.

But he says that everywhere he looks, he sees it spelled with the full word "Chick."

Like I said earlier, Daniel isn't the only one. And neither are you. This is nothing new, as the theory that Chick-fil-A used to spell their name a different way has been around for a while now—and recently the internet decided to rekindle the flame on the debate.

Before we dive in, let's talk about how Chick-fil-A got its name in the first place. According to their website, Chick-fil-A used to be called the Dwarf Grill.

Founded by Samuel Truett Cathy in 1946, the Dwarf House (originally named the Dwarf Grill) in Hapeville, GA is the birthplace of the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich.

The name Chick-fil-A was actually what Cathy thought up as the name for his original chicken sandwich. Four years later, it would be the name of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in 1967, and every restaurant across the U.S. moving forward.

Now that you've got a small history lesson, let's look at some of these theories.

The Mandela Effect is defined as "a phenomenon where groups of people have a shared memory of something that either didn’t occur or fails to match historical records."

On Reddit, Facebook, and Twitter, thousands of people claim to have memories of a different spelling—but this has already been debunked.

As a matter of fact, Chick-fil-A has released information on how their name has been spelled as well as all their different logos over the years.

Going all the way back to 1960, Chick-fil-A did spell their name differently—but it's not even close to what folks are saying they remember. The "fil" in Chick-fil-A was originally spelled "fill" (and play on 'chicken fillet') but was eventually changed to what we see today.

Another cool tidbit is that the capital 'A' in Chick-fil-A stands for "grade A" quality.

So, there you have it. And just when you thought Chick-fil-A was a debate, I didn't even tell you about pizza rolls.

Maybe next time.