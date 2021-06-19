Did you know that this exists in some Chick-fil-A restaurants?

A worker at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Georgia recently shared a video on TikTok that shows how the restaurant operates so efficiently and the hidden secret is their conveyor belt system.

Inside the restaurant is a conveyor belt that takes orders from the kitchen to the drive-thru window, which speeds up the delivery process.

YouTube via Bilawal Extra

A corporate representative reports that the restaurant in Georiga isn't the only one with such a system. As a matter of fact, the spokesperson says that approximately 30 restaurants have a similar apparatus in place.

Whatever the case may be, Chick-fil-A seems to be one of the quickest fast food restaurants out there. They have a system, conveyor belt or not, that works and is efficient.

Check out this elaborate system from the restaurant in Georgia.