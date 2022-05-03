Chief Justice Orders Investigation Into Supreme Court Abortion Opinion Leak

The draft of a possible United State Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade is indeed real.

Officials with the Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the document Tuesday morning, nearly 14 hours after Politico released the draft opinion in a story on its website. That opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, would allow states to impose restrictions on abortions, reversing the court's 1973 decision allowing women to seek abortions without excessive government restrictions.

In a statement released by the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts says called the leak of Alito's draft opinion a "betrayal of the confidences of the court." He said the leak "was intended to undermine the integrity of of our operations."

Roberts has also ordered the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into who leaked the document.

"Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of upholding the trust of the court," Roberts said in the statement. "This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here."

