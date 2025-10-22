BROUSSARD, LA (KPEL) — A man from Broussard is facing serious charges after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip regarding illegal online activity involving children.

Get our free mobile app

News 15 is reporting that 52-year-old Shannon Miller was being investigated by multiple agencies, including the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, after receiving a tip from NCMEC.

Now, Miller has been arrested and charged with 504 counts of child sexual abuse materials under the age of 13, four counts of child sexual abuse materials, and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Miller was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail, and his bond is pending, according to News 15.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the other agencies involved in this case are actively investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.