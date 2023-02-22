MONROE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman who was working at a childcare facility in Monroe has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of Cruelty to Juveniles after allegedly "assaulting" multiple children.

Gabrielle Jones, 34, of Monroe was arrested after police were called to the childcare facility on Tuesday. Police were responding to a call that alleged a staff member was striking several children at the facility, and some in the face. When they arrived at the scene, they were shown two videos of the incidents.

Credit: Ouchita Correctional Facility Credit: Ouchita Correctional Facility loading...

According to police, a witness did come forward saying she saw Jones "allegedly assaulting approximately four other juveniles throughout the day, striking at least two children in the face."

Two of the children had visible bruising, and police arrested Jones, charging her with eight counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.

Cruelty to Juveniles

According to Louisiana law:

A. Cruelty to juveniles is: (1) The intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect by anyone seventeen years of age or older of any child under the age of seventeen whereby unjustifiable pain or suffering is caused to said child. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense; or (2) The intentional or criminally negligent exposure by anyone seventeen years of age or older of any child under the age of seventeen to a clandestine laboratory operation as defined by R.S. 40:983 in a situation where it is foreseeable that the child may be physically harmed. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense. (3) The intentional or criminally negligent allowing of any child under the age of seventeen years by any person over the age of seventeen years to be present during the manufacturing, distribution, or purchasing or attempted manufacturing, distribution, or purchasing of a controlled dangerous substance in violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense.

If Jones is found guilty, she could face up to $1000, up to 10 years in prison, or both for each charge.

