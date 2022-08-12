Chimp Haven Opens New Pavillion

Get our free mobile app

Chimp Haven announced this week the opening of a new pavillion featuring play corrals, forested habitats, and facilties to provide sanctuary to over 300 former research chimps.

KARALEE SCOUTEN/Chimp Haven KARALEE SCOUTEN/Chimp Haven loading...

Chimp Haven was founded in 1995 as a national chimpanzee sanctuary that currently houses over 300 chimpanzees at their 200 acre facility 22 miles southwest of Shreveport in the Eddie D. Jones Nature Park in Keithville. Chimp Haven is an independant, nonprofit 501c organization that is now the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the US. Most of the animals were used in bio-medical research, and have been sent to Chimp Haven to live out the remainder of their life at the sanctuary.

KARALEE SCOUTEN/Chimp Haven KARALEE SCOUTEN/Chimp Haven loading...

The new $20 million dollar expansion adds critically needed living spaces, including two new open-air corrals, three new multi-acre forested habitats, and even climate controlled bedrooms, dedicated veterinarian suites, a 5000 foot square foot commissary, prep kitchen, and food storage.

From Chimp Haven President Rana Smith:

“We are overjoyed to have these amazing new spaces to give chimpanzees retired from biomedical research the best lives possible,” said Rana Smith, Chimp Haven president and CEO. “Watching them explore their new homes, meet new friends and enjoy the freedoms of sanctuary is tremendously rewarding. We are grateful to all our supporters who helped make this a reality.”

ChimpHaven.org ChimpHaven.org loading...

From ChimpHaven.org

Chimp Haven does not receive any government funding to improve, expand, or add more chimpanzee habitats or veterinary suites to provide care for additional chimpanzees awaiting retirement. Without the generous support from individuals, corporations, foundations, and organizations Chimp Haven could not provide the chimpanzees with the retirement they deserve. To learn about donation opportunities, please visit our support page and consider making a donation today.

Great Louisiana Apps You Might Want to Check Out