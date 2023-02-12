Chris Stapleton kicked off Super Bowl LVII on a soaring high note — literally — with his performance of the National Anthem before the big game on Sunday evening (Feb. 12).

Accompanied only by an electric guitar, Stapleton brought his trademark soul and sizzle to his performance, adding in plenty of tender, bluesy guitar licks and flourishes as he sang. The star's performance was relatively restrained, but as always, his vocals couldn't help but shine as he performed to a crowd of cheering football fans. Vocal runs and pitch-perfect high notes dotted the singer's performance, which lasted just over two minutes and 20 seconds.

The Super Bowl also provided a rare sighting of Stapleton without his signature cowboy hat. Instead, he rocked an all-black ensemble and matching sunglasses, letting his long hair flow free for the milestone performance.

Video of the performance is available to watch on YouTube, or you can catch the Twitter version of Stapleton's National Anthem below.

In the days leading up to Stapleton's performance at Super Bowl LVII, Mickey Guyton — who performed the anthem at the 2022 game — cheered her fellow country star on on social media, adding, "don't forget to breathe."

Other previous Super Bowl National Anthem performers from the country genre include Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and others.

Super Bowl LVII finds the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. The game airs on Fox beginning at 6:30 PM ET.

