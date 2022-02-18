Chris Stapleton Bringing ‘All-American Road Show’ to New Orleans on Oct. 22

Chris Stapleton has just added a whole slew of new tour dates to his ongoing All-American Road Show and a couple of Louisiana stops are on the itinerary.

The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year will be playing the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on October 21 followed by the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on October 22.

The openers for both of these shows will be Elle King and Morgan Wade.

Tickets for the Bossier City show go on sale on Friday, February 25 while if you want to attend the New Orleans show, you'll have to wait until Friday, March 11.

However, if you want a shot at purchasing tickets in advance, you can sign up for presale opportunities at StapletonFanClub.com.

If you have never seen Chris Stapleton in concert, you are definitely missing out. We last saw him in our neck of the woods in the fall of 2019 at the Cajundome and it was an outstanding show.

Stapleton just celebrated his latest #1 single on country radio with "You Should Probably Leave." The song is off his latest album "Starting Over," which was released in 2020.