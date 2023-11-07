St. Martin Parish, Louisiana (KPEL News) - Christmas is my favorite time of year, and I'm always looking for fun things to do in south Louisiana with my family. Imagine my surprise when I found several activities in Acadiana I didn't know about. From Lafayette to Breaux Bridge, I've made a list of seven that need to be on my list.

Nothing says south Louisiana like the Atchafalaya Basin. As a lifelong Cajun native, I still feel a sense of wonder and pride driving across the long bridge and over such a beautiful part of our state.

Did you know you can spend some time with Santa in the swamp? Or that you could spend Christmas sleeping on the water?

The answer is a resounding and excited "YES!"

As an aside, I've discovered in recent years that my adult children have appreciated Christmases when we gave them experiences instead of gifts. The memories made during those adventures far outlasted the latest gadget or fad.

There's no lack of holiday events and adventures across Acadiana. You and your family could create a wonderful list filled with fun, guaranteed to create memories that they will cherish forever and may become traditions for your children and grandchildren.

SANTA ON THE SWAMP

Referred to as a Louisiana Christmas Tradition, you and the family can enjoy a nearly hour-long ride through the Atchafalaya Basin with Papa Noel (complete with Delcambre Reeboks and red overalls), the Cajun French name for Santa Claus. The Facebook post from McGee's Swamp Tours in St. Martin Parish explains that adventure extends beyond the boat, too!

HOLIDAYS ON A HOUSEBOAT

And who knew you could spend the holidays, whether Thanksgiving or Christmas, on a houseboat? It appears that Cypress Cove Landing out of Breaux Bridge has three houseboats available that sleep six people each. You could plan to spend Christmas with the family on the water. If you have children, I'm sure Santa would be more than happy to take a pirogue over so he can deliver the goods to be ready for Christmas morning.

ACADIANA'S BIGGEST CHRISTMAS LIGHT FESTIVAL

People travel from all across Louisiana to experience LARC's Noel Acadien Au Village. The tourist destination is open year round, but the organization transforms the grounds and Cajun houses into a holiday wonderland with more than a million lights beautifully illuminating each step. A stop in the pavilion is a must for a tasty treat, a photo with Santa, and entertainment provided by local schools and groups.

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE GETS MERRY & BRIGHT

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited launched their Merry & Bright Holiday Series in 2019, and the multi-day event has grown each year since. It kicks off with a tree lighting celebration, complete with music, on December 1st. They host a Christmas Carnival for the kids with all the activities you'd expect that bring smiles to the faces of children and joy to the hearts of parents. The organization hopes to continue the Christmas tree extravaganza, a decorating competition that allows you to vote for your favorite online.

CHRISTMAS GINGERBREAD CREATIONS

If you could create anything out of gingerbread, what would it be? Whether you're a novice, a professional, or just want to challenge yourself and your family, enter Vermilionville's Gingerbread House contest. Don't be fooled by the name. You could create a house, a boat, or anything you can dream up and construct. What a great idea for family fun! If you'd prefer to simply appreciate the hard work of the competitors, you can do that the first week in December. Oh, what fun!

Vermilionville Gingerbread Contest Facebook event via Vermilionville loading...

FAMILY FUN IN LAFAYETTE'S CENTRAL PARK

Mark your family calendar for December 15-17 because Moncus Park in the center of Lafayette will host three nights of holiday memory-making fun. Live music, hay rides, s'mores and hot chocolate stations, and even The Polar Express on the big screen. The event is free!

CHRISTMAS-WISHING AN EVENT RETURNS IN 2023

My Christmas-fun research led me to a website for "The 12 Yards of Christmas." It's a driving tour of at least 12 houses decorated for the season. Homeowners who wish to be included in the tour can add their addresses at any point during the month-long event. The group offers a map online and the opportunity to play a game. In 2022, the game was centered around Christmas movies. You can opt to follow the map or take your own path. Don't miss the final stop at One Church for a holiday light show. The website and Facebook page express the group's excitement about the 2023 celebration, although I couldn't locate any other details. Santa, please bring The 12 Yards of Christmas back this year!

