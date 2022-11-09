Christmas in the Park Returns to Lafayette’s Moncus Park

Moncus Park is kicking off the holiday celebration with Christmas in the Park.

The three-night Christmas experience will begin on Friday, December 16, 2022, and go through Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The event will feature live music by Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band Official Site, Gerald Gruenig, and Wayne Toups on the First Horizon Amphitheater stage.

There will also be opportunities to take photos with Santa, grab food from local food trucks, There will be kids’ activities, sleigh rides, and much more.

There will also be three additional holiday events that you won't want to miss out on.

Teddy Bear Tea:

This event will be hosted on December 17, 2022, and presented by Roots Pediatric Dentistry.

This is a children’s tea with a presentation of delicious holiday food, tasty pastries, and unlimited mimosas for adults.

Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch:

This event will be hosted on December 18, 2022.

This event is an immersive and interactive theatrical dining experience.

Movies at Moncus:

This event will be hosted on December 21, 2022.

This event is an evening of caroling with Wonderland Performing Arts followed by a holiday movie on the big screen!

You can also vote for the movie that will be shown this year here.

To purchase tickets for Christmas in the Park you can visit Moncus Park's website.

