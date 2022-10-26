Bring it on.

If you love the Christmas classics "Christmas Vacation" and "Elf" you will love this television programming news.

Like "A Christmas Story," which airs for 24 hours on TNT on Christmas Day, "Christmas Vacation" and "Elf" will air nonstop for 24 hours leading into the holiday season.

If you're a fan of either holiday classic take notes of these important dates:

TBS will air "Elf" for 24 hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.

"National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" will air on TNT for 24 hours on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Now, there's much more TV programming surrounding the holidays on TBS and TNT this year. Check out the entire rundown here.

Saturday, Nov. 5

“A Christmas Story” on TBS - 7pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

“Elf” - on TBS - 9pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT - 10pm ET/PT

“A Christmas Story” on TBS - 11pm ET/PT

Sunday, Nov. 6

“Fred Claus” on TBS - 2:30pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TBS - 5pm ET/PT

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on TBS - 7pm ET/PT

“Elf” on TBS - 7:30pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TBS - 9:30pm ET/PT

“Fred Claus” on TBS - 11:30pm ET/PT

Friday, Nov. 11

“Fred Claus” on TNT - 7:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, Nov. 12

“Fred Claus” on TNT - 4pm ET/PT

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on TNT - 6:30pm ET/PT

“Four Christmases” on TBS - 7pm ET/PT

“The Year without a Santa Claus” on TNT - 7pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TBS - 9pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TNT - 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, Nov. 13

“Four Christmases” on TBS - 4pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TBS - 6pm ET/PT

“A Christmas Story” on TBS - 8pm ET/PT

“Elf” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

“A Christmas Story” on TBS - 10pm ET/PT

“Elf” on TNT - 10pm ET/PT

Monday, Nov. 14

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT - 11pm ET/PT

Thursday, Nov. 17

“Elf” on TNT - 8:30pm ET/PT

Friday, Nov. 18

“Four Christmases” on TNT - 6pm ET/PT

“Elf” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

Saturday, Nov. 19

“The Holiday” on TNT - 2:15pm ET/PT

“Charlie & The Chocolate Factory” on TBS - 2:30pm ET/PT

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 5pm ET/PT

“Four Christmases” on TNT - 5pm ET/PT

“The Year Without a Santa Claus” on TBS - 5:30pm ET/PT

“The Wizard of Oz” on TBS - 6:30pm ET/PT

“The Wizard of Oz” on TBS - 8:45pm ET/PT

