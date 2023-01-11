This was scary.

Watch as a young reporter for a Canadian television station suffers a medical emergency while out in the field reporting on a story.

You can see and hear in her report here that something isn't right and then she tells the anchor back in the studio that she isn't feeling well.

The station quickly cuts away from the live shot, but not before you see the reporter walking toward the camera with a blank look on her face.

The good news is that she was not alone when she suffered this medical emergency and the station came to report that she was ok.

There is no word on what type of medical emergency this reporter may have suffered, but several "social media doctors" had their own opinion and diagnoses, which we'll ignore here.

We're just glad to hear that the young lady is better.