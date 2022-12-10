City of Scott Elects Moreau, Domingue, and Roy to City Council

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - The City of Scott voted to determine who would hold seats for City Councilman-at-Large, District 3, and District 4.

After all the votes were tallied for Scott City Councilman-at-Large, Mark Moreau edged out Chris Richard by five votes, winning 567 to 562.

attachment-Scott City Councilman at Large Credit: Louisiana Secretary of State loading...

Louisiana does not have any automatic recount in narrow races, but a candidate may request one, but only absentee/mail-in and early votes are recounted, and only if the number of such votes is large enough to change the election outcome, according to state law. A candidate would have three days to request a recount.

With about 60 percent of the vote, Lee Domingue had a decisive victory over Danny Hollier for Scott City Council District 3. There was a fairly high turnout in two of the precincts in this race.

Credit: Louisiana Secretary of State Credit: Louisiana Secretary of State loading...

And Blaine Roy would hold off Kert Thomas by picking up just over 60 percent of the vote in City Council District 4.

attachment-Scott City Council District 4 Credit: Louisiana Secretary of State loading...

All three winners will be seated after the New Year.

Do You Know How to Stay Safe While Christmas Shopping? It's so easy to get wrapped up in the holiday season. You may be paying more attention to the things you need to buy and less attention to your surroundings. Crime can happen so quickly.