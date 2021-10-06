Clip of Pistol Pete’s Ball Handling Drills With Red Auerbach is Timeless [Video]

The definition of a legend - an extremely famous or notorious person, especially in a particular field.

In the field of basketball, the late great "Pistol" Pete Maravich and the late great coach Red Auerbach are just that.

An old video from '80s of Pistol doing ball-handling drills for the late great coach Red Auerbach is still awesome today.

It's no surprise, as both are legends.

When I was a kid, my Dad would tell me stories about “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

“He was a magician on the court,” my Dad would say.

Before Pete died in 1988, he produced a series of videos called “Pistol Pete’s Homework Basketball".

I watched it many times as a kid. What I didn’t get to see was highlights of his legendary days at LSU.

Thanks to the creation of the internet and YouTube, we get to see the legend of “Pistol” in a variety of videos.

