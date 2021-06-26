Pistol Pete Maravich’s Top 20 NBA Plays [Video]
When I was a kid, my Dad would tell me stories about “Pistol” Pete Maravich.
“He was a magician on the court,” my Dad would say.
Before Pete died in 1988, he produced a series of videos called “Pistol Pete’s Homework Basketball”.
I watched it many times as a kid. What I didn’t get to see was highlights of his time in the NBA.
How good was Pistol? Not as good in the NBA as he was at LSU, but good enough for a top 20 plays highlight video.
