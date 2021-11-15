Coach Napier Talks Levi Lewis, Ferrod Gardner, Liberty, Synergy With UL Administrators & More [Audio]

#21 Louisiana is coming off a school-record ninth consecutive victory, defeating Troy on the road Saturday by the score of 35-21.

With strong performances from quarterback Levi Lewis, linebacker Ferrod Gardner, and many others, the Ragin' Cajuns got the win and officially set themselves up as the host of the Sun Belt Conference Championship game on December 4th.

Louisiana also moved up in both top 25 polls, coming in at #22 in the AP and #21 in the Coaches.

Head coach Billy Napier's record at Louisiana is now 37-12, with a 26-5 mark in Sun Belt play.



He joined me for a 1 on 1 interview on ESPN Lafayette this morning, answering questions about 4th and goal analytics, the play of Ferrod Gardner, Levi Lewis's performance versus Troy, clinching homefield for the SBC championship game, preparing for a Liberty team that's won 15 straight home games, the synergy he has with UL's administration and why it helps fuel success, his favorite meal, and more.

#21 Louisiana (9-1) takes on Liberty (7-3) at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia this Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00.

Listen to the pregame show beginning at 1:00, as well as the game, postgame, and post-game call-in show "The Rage" on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM), ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette app.

