A former UL great is getting another shot in professional football as quarterback Levi Lewis has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

Lewis went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft this past spring and signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks that netted him $15,000 in guaranteed money. He participated in rookie minicamp with the team but was released on May 20.

The Roughriders are in the middle of the 2022 regular season. The team has a 6-5 record and is vying for a playoff spot. (The season is 18 games long.)

Lewis joins a team with two quarterbacks on its roster -- starter Cody Fajardo (Nevada) and backup Mason Fine (North Texas).

Of course, Cajuns fans know all about Levi Lewis. The 5'10", 184-pound passer played in Lafayette for five seasons, 2017-21. He threw for 9,203 yards, 74 touchdowns (school record), and 18 interceptions for the Cajuns while also rushing 286 times for 1,088 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Baton Rouge native was named second-team All-Sun Belt in 2020 and 2021. He finished his college career with a 35-7 record as a starter.

We wish Levi all the best in the CFL and hopefully, he gets a real chance to play.