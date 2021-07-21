Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Quarterback Levi Lewis Links Up With Manning Brothers

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns star quarterback, Levi Lewis, has been putting in work with the Manning brothers this offseason. Lewis recently went to the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, LA where he to interact with both Eli and Peyton.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com

As Lewis prepares to lead his Ragin' Cajuns to another winning season, he has been grinding in the offseason to become the best possible player.

Lewis has gotten national recognition for his play, recently being named to the prestigious Davey O'Brien Award watch list. Throw in his addition to the Maxwell Award watch list and Lewis definitely has some high expectations for his senior year as a Cajun.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

But, Lewis is making sure he puts the necessary work in with some of the greatest Quarterback minds out there by visiting with the Manning brothers at their passing academy.

See the Cajuns leader go to work as well as a shot of him with Eli and Peyton Manning via his Instagram post below.

Lewis can be seen taking reps with Peyton Manning snapping him the football and giving hands-on advice as the Ragin' Cajun works.

Louisiana football fans were ecstatic to hear that the two-year starter was returning to play for the Ragin' Cajuns. With Coach Billy Napier continuing to produce forward momentum, Lewis has an opportunity to add onto his already impressive college career and solidify his place in Ragin' Cajuns football history.

staff photo

Something worth keeping in mind, Lewis is only 20 touchdown passes away from snagging the career touchdown-pass record from Super Bowl Quarterback and former Ragin' Cajun Jake Delhomme.