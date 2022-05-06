Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun quarterback Levi Lewis didn't get the phone call that he was being drafted last week, but did get plenty of calls from teams wanting to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

Ultimately, Lewis agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Lewis joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the draft process, going undrafted, signing with Seattle, the most common question scouts ask him, what drives him, his favorite memory from his time at UL, what prepared him most for the next level of football, his favorite food, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

