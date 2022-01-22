UL Quarterback Levi Lewis Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette had a phenomenal football season this year. The team was crowned the SunBelt Conference Champions, they lost only one game this season for a 13-1 record, including a R&L Carriers Bowl game win to close out the year.

All of that being said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Quarterback Levi Lewis, who broke a couple of school records himself, has decided to try his talents on the big stage: Lewis has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a tweet from this Ragin Cajuns fan account (quote tweeted by the man himself), Levi pens a heartfelt letter to Cajun Nation about the wonderful support from the community, his family, his friends, his teammates and the UL fans over his college career.

He also says that he has graduated from the university with a Bachelor's Degree in Sports and Business Management, right before saying he is headed to the NFL Draft.

Congrats, Levi! You were a very important part of this massively successful season UL had. Week afer week, we saw you leave everything on the field. You're forever a member of Cajun Nation, and we all wish you the best of luck!