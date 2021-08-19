Levi Lewis Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior quarterback Levi Lewis has been named to yet another preseason award watch list.

Today, he earned a spot on the Johnny United Golden Arms Award Preseason Watch List.

It's hard to keep track of how many prestigious Award Watch Lists Lewis is currently a part of.

For those who are counting, he's on the 2021 preseason award watch lists for the Manning, Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, College Football Performer of the Year, and Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Lewis, a native of Baton Rouge who prepped at Scotlandville high, ranks 2nd in school history in passing touchdowns with 54, and third in passing yards with 6,286.

In 2020, the 2nd team All-Sun Belt Conference quarterback passing for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football season begins on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m.

