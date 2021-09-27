Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier and his team improved to 3-1 overall, and 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play following their 28-20 victory on Saturday night at Georgia Southern.

Due to an issue in the press area at Georgia Southern, Napier was not able to conduct his usual postgame press conference via zoom with the media.

He joined me this morning for a one on one, speaking at length publicly for the first time since the victory.

Napier opened up about the team's win over Georgia Southern, Levi Lewis' performance, the return of Ferrod Gardner, rising to the occasion, the injury to Carlos Rubio, injuries he dealt with when he played QB in college, the overlooked importance of team's training staff, how he felt when learning coach Lunsford was fired by Georgia Southern, the difficult side of the coaching business, and much more.

Louisiana (3-1, 1-0) travels to Mobile this Saturday for a conference matchup with South Alabama (3-0, 0-0) at 7:00 pm.

Listen to the radio broadcast on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com and the ESPN1420 app, as well as HOT 107.9. The pregame show begins at 5:00 pm.

