Coach O Has a Message for Nick Saban and It’s Not Very Friendly

Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron has been asked a million times about his future plans, and Coach O, who walked away from Tigers football with $17 million, has always said that he might coach again.

But last week the National Championship winner made one thing very, very clear. And it was an arrow aimed at the Tigers chief rival, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In an appearance on New Orleans TV station WGNO, Orgeron was asked if he, like so many other former head coaches, might go to work for Saban as an assistant.

“It will never happen. Never happen!,” Orgeron said, his voice raising, “That will never happen with Ed Orgeron, I promise you.”

And would Coach O ever consider recruiting for Saban and the Tide, luring Louisiana kids to Tuscaloosa? The coach was not only emphatic, but seemed a bit offended about questioning his loyalty to his home state. "Never happen. Never happen. I promise you."

But after nixing the Tide, the Larose native went on to say that, if the offer was right, he would consider a return to coaching at either the college or the NFL level.

Orgeron also expressed his excitement at the prospect of two of his former players, quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja' Marr Chase leading the Cincinnati Bengals into Super Bowl LVI, just as they were the leaders of the Tigers 2019 National Championship squad.

According to a number of sources, Orgeron is currently mulling over a number of television and other media offers.

