Coast Guard Rescues Man From Cruise Ship in New Orleans

The U.S. Coast rescued a man aboard the Carnival Valor on the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Saturday.

The Coast Guard Watchstanders received a call at 4:30 pm about a 74-year-old man experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

The Coast Guard Station in New Orleans quickly dispatched a 29-foot rescue boat and team to assist.

The boat crew transferred the passenger and a nurse from the ship to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the New Orleans cruise terminal.

At last report, the passenger was in stable condition at a local hospital.

You may remember that earlier this month the Coast Guard was summoned to the Carnival Valor regarding a woman who reportedly jumped overboard. The search was unsuccessful and later called off. The woman has yet to be recovered.