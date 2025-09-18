LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Lafayette firefighters responded to multiple calls on Wednesday afternoon as intense weather rumbled through the Hub City.

Multiple Emergency Calls Across Lafayette

Among those calls included two house fires, a tree falling on a house, two fire alarm activations, and two burnt smell investigations.

Lightning Strikes Spark Two House Fires

The house fires were in the 100 block of Seville Boulevard and the 300 block of Creekwood Drive. Lightning strikes were the culprit in both dwelling fires.

The homes sustained minor fire damage. Thankfully, in each fire, no one was home at the time of the lightning strikes.

Seville Boulevard: The lightning struck a tree in the backyard and traveled through a medium and ignited nearby wood structures near a gas tankless water heater. Firefighters were able to isolate the fire and extinguished it, thus limiting the damage.

Creekwood Drive: Lightning struck the home and ignited the wood framing in the attic space over the garage. Emergency crews were able to contain the fire damage to the garage area.

Tree Collapses on Pearl Street Home

The other major incident involved the weather conditions caused a tree to fall on a house on Pearl Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, a large tree was on the house.

The occupant stated that her mother was trapped in the house. Crews entered the dwelling and rescued the mother and her dog.

No Injuries Reported Despite Severe Weather

No injuries were reported.

The Lafayette Fire Department reported that nothing was found with the alarm activation and investigation calls.