When people say I could swim in chocolate I don’t think it is supposed to be taken literally.

Unfortunately, that very situation occurred yesterday at the Mars food processing plant in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Two workers from the plant are reported to have fallen into a tank holding chocolate. Thankfully the chocolate was only waist deep so the workers were not in a lot of danger. Both men were rescued from the tank without serious injuries and were taken for further medical evaluation.

It is still unclear how the men ended up in the tank in the first place.

It was reported that the firefighters were on the scene for over an hour and had to cut a hole in the tank to rescue the workers.

A spokesperson for Mars confirmed that rescue efforts were underway Thursday afternoon.

“We can confirm both people have been taken offsite for further evaluation. We’re extremely grateful for the quick work of first responders,” the statement provided to The Post said.

The Mars company makes candies that we all love some examples are M&M’s and Snickers.

Of course, this situation could have been a whole lot worse so thank goodness that everything turned out okay. But as you could imagine this story is getting a lot of attention on social media. People can't stop talking about this story and the fact that it reminds them of Willy Wonka or just a personal dream they may have of swimming in choclate.

But the real question on everyone's mind is if this chocolate was still used after the men were rescued or did the men get to keep the chocolate? We don't have the answer to this but I would think that Mars has strict protocols in place to prevent either situation from happening.

However, this is not the first time that this situation has happened and in many situations, the outcome has been very different.

