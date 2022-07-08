Louisiana State Troopers Rescue Kitten from LA-16

Louisiana State Troopers do everything they can to make the roads safe and that includes saving kittens.

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, three Louisiana State Troopers found a small orange kitten wandering LA-16 in Livingston Parish.

Thanks to these three troopers the kitten has been rescued and also has a new family.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) posted the whole story on their Facebook page, which made Dixie (the kitten’s new name) instantly famous.

Dixie was spotted on LA-16 by Trooper Williams and Trooper Harris yesterday afternoon. The two troopers decided to help the kitten out and safely rescued it off of the roadway.

Dixie could have potentially caused a serious wreck that could have injured several. So it was great that the Troopers stepped up and helped this sweet little kitten get to safety.

It was Trooper Fontenot who was responsible for finding the kitten a brand new home.

Louisiana State Police aren't the only ones who are praising these officers for going out of their way to help this little kitten.

If you see anyone dumping animals on the roadways in Louisiana you can report it here.

