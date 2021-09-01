Report – Coast Guard Evacuating Stranded Men From Gulf Of Mexico Drill Rig

Many on social media are reporting that the men stranded on a drill rig in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida are beginning to be evacuated by the Coast Guard. Photos posted to a Facebook group show the tarnished state of the rig due to the effects of the storm.

Many concerned folks on social media are utilizing a Facebook group named 'Louisiana Hurricane Response Group.' to stay updated on what is happening with the men that were reportedly stranded on The Noble's Globetrotter II.

Thibodeaux included photos and a video of the state of the ship, as there is clearly significant damage across the rig after Hurricane Ida passed over.

Chief Meteorologist for our media partners at KATC-TV3, Rob Perillo, provided some context for the situation via the below Twitter posts.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

