LOUISIANA (KPEL) —Your morning cup of coffee could be posing a serious health risk, so you will want to double-check your pantry just to be safe and avoid accidentally consuming shards of glass.

While there is certainly no shortage of coffee shops across the state, our South Louisiana grandparents, whose Cajun and Creole roots run deep, have made sure that their grandchildren know how to make the perfect cup of coffee in their own kitchens, too.

Even with all the trendy energy drinks from Celsius to Alani Nu, nothing can completely replace a classic cup of coffee, especially when it's made extra strong by your Mawmaw.

However, after a recent recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, you will want to make sure you toss this coffee product out.

Dollar General has issued a multistate recall of Clover Valley Instant Coffee after glass shards were found in the product.

The recall affects three lots of the 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee sold exclusively at Dollar General stores in Louisiana and nationwide.

Recall Details:

Clover Valley 8-ounce Instant Coffee

UPC Code — 876941004069

Lot L-5163 Best By 12/13/2026

Lot L-5164 Best By 12/13/2026

Lot L-5165 Best By 12/14/2026

What To Do If You Bought The Recalled Product:

As for most food-related recalls, consumers are advised not to consume the product and to dispose of it. If you would like a full refund, contact Dollar General Customer Service at 1-888-309-9030 or customercare@dollargeneral.com.

This product was sold at Dollar General stores across Louisiana, from Lake Charles, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA Website.

