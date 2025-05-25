Beloved Lafayette Coffee Shop Coffeeweed Cottage to Close, Property for Sale

In an emotional announcement, the owner of Coffeeweed Cottage, a cherished Lafayette coffee shop that has also established itself as a community hub, has confirmed that the business will be closing and the property is now up for sale.

Coffeeweed quickly became more than just a place to grab a latte. For many, it was a gathering space filled with love, purpose, and a sense of belonging. But after two years of pouring her heart into the shop, owner Denise shared that shifting priorities—especially around family—have led her to make the difficult decision to step away.

“Life has a way of shifting priorities, and right now, mine are clear,” Denise wrote. “Being a mom and provider has to come first.”

In a heartfelt message to customers, she described the journey as both beautiful and exhausting, built on faith and filled with deep community support. Though she admitted feelings of failure, she also embraced the lessons and growth that came with the experience, signing off with gratitude and trust in whatever comes next.

No final closing date has been set, and the property has not yet been sold. The shop will remain open under normal hours for now, with updated summer hours to be announced soon.

Community Love Pours In

While many were upset, the announcement also sparked a ton of heartfelt support, with dozens of customers commenting, sharing their memories, and expressing gratitude.

“My heart is so so SO sad. I love this little place 😢 But I’m so incredibly proud that you’re fully surrendering to God in this moment… You haven’t failed. You’ve succeeded—beyond what your mind could even comprehend,” wrote Destinie Lewis.

“You took an unknown corner in a neglected neighborhood and built a jewel the whole community revolved around,” added James Proctor.

“This place is so unique and an escape, especially in the area of Lafayette where you chose to open it,” shared Trenee Gary. “I’m hoping it can be saved or re-opened when you’re ready.”

Denise encourages continued support for the staff during this time and asks that questions be directed to her via email rather than through the team.

“Keep coming, keep showing up, and help us end this chapter full of love and community—just like it began.”

As one of Lafayette’s favorite small businesses prepares to turn the page, Coffeeweed may close this chapter, but let's hope its story isn't complete.