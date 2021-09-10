College Students Don’t Agree With The Way 9/11 Is Taught

America is marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of 2,996 individuals.

As we remember back to the day that many describe as a day when their lives changed forever, some are asking the question, how should we be teaching the events of 9/11?

I spent most of the day today seeing the videos and the pictures that were taken on September 11, 2001. Seeing these images brought all the emotions of that day back to me; the fear, the pain, the confusion, the anger, the sadness, the loss... the pride that followed for being American.

However, not everyone is wanting to be reminded of what happened that day 20 years ago. Campus Reform went to the University of Florida to talk to students about how 9/11 should be taught to future generations.



The students that were interviewed all seemed to have the same consensus, we aren't focusing on the right things when it comes to the events of 9/11.

The students seemed to feel that we should avoid the "gruesome details" of the day. We should also avoid placing blame on anyone person or organization for the terrorist attacks. They also believe that we should not target those who did the acts but how we can move forward to heal.

One student said, "We should avoid talking about its roots in Islam because that was like an extremist group."

Another student commented, "I definitely don't agree that America is the greatest country on the earth. I still think we need a lot of fixing."

They say that the youth is the future of our country, but is this the future that we want?

