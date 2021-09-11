Louisiana Fire Truck Gifted to FDNY, Comes Home for 9/11 Anniversary

Today, September 11, 2001, marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 the most devastating terrorist attack in U.S. history. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of a very special gift to the city of New York from the citizens of Louisiana.

The "Spirit of Louisiana" fire truck was gifted to the New York Fire Department on December 20, 2001. And "Spirit of Louisiana" will be in Lafayette today for the Lafayette Fire Department's 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11.

The firetruck will be on display at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette free for all to see. There will also be a memorial service at the twin towers steel beams memorial in Parc Sans Souci to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the deadly terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. 343 firefighters died during those attacks.

The "Spirit of Louisiana's" visit to Lafayette is due to the efforts of Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning and Lafayette Fire Chief Benoit.

Lafayette Fire Department, Facebook

The "Spirit of Louisiana" was purchased with the over one million dollars Louisiana citizens raised after the attacks. She's only made one other visit to Louisiana after being gifted to FDNY and that was back in 2019.

The ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m.