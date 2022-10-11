Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Coming to Lafayette This Week

They say that laughter is the best medicine, so why not take a double dose this week?

Two comedians are coming to Lafayette with a shared goal: to make you laugh till you almost tinkle, just a little.

Bobcat Goldthwait, who became known for playing "Zed" on Police Academy, has come a long way since that movie hit it big in 1984.

Maria Bamford is a star in her own right, having been in many movies and television shows and doing voices for cartoons. She has several comedy albums and videos under her belt, her own Netflix special, and is Stephen Colbert's "favorite comedian on planet earth", according to Wikipedia.

Both comedians are veterans of the comedy scene and some of the biggest comedians working today, and they will both be playing in Lafayette this week.

According to Jason Leonard of Lafayette Comedy, Lafayette is Goldthwait's only Louisiana appearance. He will be performing at Club 337 in the Doubletree by Hilton on Pinhook Road this Thursday at 7:30 pm.

Maria is an actress, comedian, and mental health advocate. Much of her act comes from introspection, as she dives deeply into a self-deprecating look at her life, her family, and her history with bouts of depression and anxiety.

Maria Bamford will be performing this Sunday at Club 337 in the Doubletree by Hilton on Pinhook at 7 pm. Tickets for both shows are available through the Lafayette Comedy website.

Lafayette Comedy produces local and national comedy shows in Acadiana. They have brought in comedians such as Tom Segura, Nate Bargatze, Mark Normand, Ms. Pat, Doug Stanhope, and more.

Upcoming shows being presented by Lafayette Comedy include:

Steve Hofstetter at Club 337 on October 28th

Dan St. Germain (HBO, Comedy Central, Jimmy Fallon) at Club 337 on November 4

Mo Alexander (Comedy Central, Bob & Tom) at the Jefferson St. Pub on November 13

Harland Williams (Half-Baked, Rocketman, Dumb & Dumber, Conan) at Club 337 on November 17

Dave Stone (The Boogie Monster Podcast, Late Late Show) at Club 337 on December 1

Dusty Slay on January 20

Thanks to Jason and Lafayette Comedy for bringing these great shows to Acadiana.