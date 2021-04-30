Live music is back. And when you can get a great show while helping a fantastic cause, it's a no-brainer.

"Concert for a Cure," benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, is set for Sunday, June 27 at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette located at 905 Jefferson St in Lafayette. Doors open at 1:00 pm with music starting at 2:00 pm.

The concert will feature three great acts: Wayne Toups, Wesley Dennis, and The Chee Weez.

FUNraisers

Tickets are on sale now for $75 per person. But you get a whole lot with your ticket including entry into the show, food, along with wine and beer.

Tickets can be purchased through the Rock 'n' Bowl website here. (There is a $2 handling fee per ticket.)

The concert will be limited to those 18 years and older.

As far as the entertainment goes, it should be a great afternoon and evening of performances with a nice variety of music.

Most of us know what to expect from Wayne Toups and his unique brand of high-energy Zydecajun. And of course, The Chee Weez have been one of the premiere party bands along the Gulf Coast for many years now.

Throw in the classic country sounds of Wesley Dennis and this is sure to be a great night. Dennis is known for his signature tune "Don't Make Me Feel at Home."

The schedule of events is as follows:

1:00 pm - Doors open

2:00 pm - Wayne Toups & Zydecajun

4:00 pm - Wesley Dennis

5:30 pm - Live Auction hosted by DJ Rhett

6:00 pm - The Chee Weez

Kudos to our friends at FUNraisers for St. Jude, an Acadiana-based group whose goal is to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by hosting different events throughout the year.

To learn more about FUNraisers, visit their Facebook page.