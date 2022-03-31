Chee-Weez Kick Off 2022 Spring Season of Rhythms on the River Tonight

Rhythms on the River at River Ranch Town Square in Lafayette makes its triumphant return tonight with a great night of live music from The Chee-Weez.

The free music event will run from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. There will be activities for the kids, live music, and more.

Food and drinks will be available on-site for purchase so you're asked to leave your ice chest at home.

Of course, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome so you can spread out, get comfortable and enjoy a great night out.

This is just the first of six weeks of great live music. Below is the complete 2022 Rhythms on the River spring season schedule:

March 31 - The Chee-Weez
April 7 - Jet Seven
April 14 - Rockin' Dopsie, Jr.
April 21 - GTO Party Band
May 12 - Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns
May 19 - Sonny Landreth & Marcia Ball

In case you are new to the area, River Ranch Town Square is located at 1 DeGaulle Square, Lafayette, LA 70508.

