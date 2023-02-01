2023 Spring Season Lineup of Rhythms on the River Announced

It's about that time of year y'all. Time to start hearing about all kinds of great spring concert series.

The first big one to announce its schedule is Rhythms on the River. The long-time free, outdoor live music party has put out this spring's lineup, and as always, it's stout.

Rhythms on the River features a nice mix of different genres and acts from around Acadiana and south Louisiana.

Here are the dates and how the schedule will play out for the Spring 2023 series of Rhythms on the River:

March 30 - Rouge Krewe

April 6 - Gregg Martinez & The Delta Kings plus Special Guests

April 13 - LA Roxx

April 20 - Blaine Roy + Clay Cormier

May 4 - Louisiana Red

May 11 - Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeco

Rhythms on the River happens on Thursdays starting at 5:30 pm and wraps up around 8:30 pm at the Town Square in River Ranch.

Make plans to meet your peeps for drinks, a great, free show, and then dinner afterward in one of the restaurants at River Ranch.