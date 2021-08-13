Rhythms on the River Latest COVID Casualty for Acadiana

Officials with Rhythms on the River announced via their Facebook page this morning that they will not be having their series of concerts.

Their Fall Season of Rhythms on the River will not happen this year.

Organizers say, "We all look forward to a time when we can gather and celebrate again very soon. Please, stay safe!"

Multiple events throughout the Acadiana area have announced that they are canceling or moving their events to the Spring this week.

Festivals Acadian et Creoles postponed their event until the Spring.

The City Of Scott announced they were postponing their event until next Spring.

