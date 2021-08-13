Rhythms on the River Cancels 2021 Fall Series

The latest in what is becoming a long line of local festivals and events to cancel their upcoming dates is Rhythms on the River.

Rhythms on the River was to kick off this season with one of Acadiana's favorite party bands, the Chee-Weez, on September 23rd.

Organizers of the event, held on Thursday evenings at the gazebo in River Ranch, cite the current health crisis as the impetus for canceling the series.

...it is best for our community to forego the 2021 Fall Season of Rhythms on the River. We all look forward to a time when we can gather and celebrate again very soon. - Rhythms on the River Organizers via Facebook

As the health crisis worsens in Louisiana and Acadiana, hospitals are making public pleas for people to take precautions while community leaders try to "unstick stupid". Local hospitals are seeing increased wait times, diminished ICU availability and, unfortunately, diminished care in some cases.

As of today (8/13/21), Louisiana ranks 47th in the nation when it comes to vaccination rates (according to Becker's Hospital Review) at less than 40% of our population fully vaccinated.

Studies show that the coronavirus vaccine(s) help to reduce the severity of symptoms in patients who do contract COVID-19, and that social distancing and masking help slow the spread of the virus.

With those who are refusing the vaccine and protesting mask mandates dig in their collective heels, officials fear that the crisis will only get worse which, in turn, will cause more cancellations of concerts, festivals, sporting events, and other gatherings like Rhythms on the River.

The Rhythms on the River Fall Series was going to be a good one, packed with great (FREE) entertainment including GTO, Rockin Dopsie, Jr., Jet Seven, Jamie Bergeron, and the grand finale featuring Sonny Landreth & Marcia Ball.

Let's hope that this pandemic gets under control soon because I, for one, would love for things to get back to normal. Until then, I will do my part to alleviate the strain that is being put on our hospitals, our healthcare workers, and our fellow humans.

