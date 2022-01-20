Rhythms on the River Announces Spring 2022 Lineup

We love to spring surprises, so we're going to spring this one on you: Rhythms on the River has announced its Spring Concert Series lineup.

It seems that I get excited each time I hear about another outdoor event that we can attend, as we've been couped up for a while now. I am VERY ready to head out to listen to live music!

Rhythms on the River in River Ranch took it upon themselves and did the safe thing last Fall: they canceled the series that was planned. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution as organizers of the event cited the health crisis as the impetus for canceling the Fall series.

Let's keep our fingers crossed for the Spring series.

Today's announcement made my heart sing with joy when I saw the opening act: the same band that was to open the Fall 2021 series - THE CHEE-WEEZ!! So. Much. Fun.

Other local favorites include the GTO Party Band, Jet Seven, Jamie Bergeron, and Dopsie, Jr.

Wrapping up the series, Rhythms secured some big-hitters: Sonny Landreth and Marcia Ball!

Here's are the dates and how the schedule will play out for the Spring 2022 series of Rhythms on the River:

March 31st | The Chee-Weez

April 7th | Jet Seven

April 14th | Rockin Dopsie Jr

April 21st | GTO Party Band

May 12th | Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns

May 19th | Sonny Landreth- Official & Marcia Ball

Rhythms on the River happens on Thursdays starting at 5:30 at the Town Square in River Ranch.

Make plans to meet your peeps for drinks, a great, FREE show, and then dinner afterward in one of the restaurants at River Ranch.

