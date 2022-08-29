Zoë’s Kitchen in River Ranch Has Closed, But a Return Could Be Soon

I saw a post on Facebook by a friend stating that Zoë's Kitchen in Lafayette has permanently closed.

In his comments, he posted the following picture. (In case you can't make out what's on the door, the sign reads "Permanently Closed.")

After getting over my initial sadness, I was pleased to learn that the restaurant could be coming back...well, sort of.

In November 2018, Cava Group bought Zoë's Kitchen in a deal worth $300 million. At the time Zoë's had more than 250 locations nationwide.

A quick Google search reveals that many of the Zoë's are closing and being converted to Cava Grill.

What does Cava Grill serve?

The fast-casual restaurant serves up fresh, Mediterranean fare. It's kind of a build-your-own bowl kind of concept.

You start with a base (greens, rice, pita) and build with dips and spreads, a protein (chicken, lamb, meatballs), and then finish it off with toppings and dressings.

This is not a crazy-far stretch from the eats at Zoë's Kitchen, which is also a "fresh made Mediterranean" style fast-casual restaurant.

Will Cava be taking over Zoë's Kitchen in River Ranch?

We have not found out definitely if Cava will indeed be moving into the location, so we'll keep digging for that information and let you know should that happen.