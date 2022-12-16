A Lafayette Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

Lafayette has lost another restaurant.

It was announced on Thursday, December 15, 2022, that Crust Pizza would be closing its doors.

Crust Pizza is located at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101.

This pizza establishment opened its doors about 14 months ago and was known for its Chicago-style thin-crust pizza.

Unfortunately, the company cited underperformance as the reason that the restaurant was closing its doors.

This location in our franchise underperformed compared to our other locations, and the franchisee decided to close its doors,” creative director Aaron Young said in a statement. “We are saddened to leave the amazing community of Lafayette, and closing was an extremely tough decision.

The situation surrounding the restaurant was brought to light on social media when people started asking why it looked like Crust Pizza was closed.

This closure comes after a series of issues surrounding the New Iberia location of Crust Pizza which caused the company to stop construction. The New Iberia location did end up halting plans due to rising construction costs.

