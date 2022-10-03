Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location

According to a report by The Acadiana Advocate, it appears that the Lafayette location of Pizzaville USA has closed.

It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease.

The stay in this building was a relatively short one for the Carencro-based business. In July of 2022, Pizzaville USA opened in the former Bisbano's Cellar, a long-time favorite eatery, bar and live music venue.

Bisbano's actually opened up in what was a burned-out building back around 1970.

Pizzaville USA Pizzaville USA loading...

Fans of Pizzaville USA should not totally be bummed as they still have locations in Carencro (114 A Derek Plaza). Youngsville (2018 Chemin Metairie Pkwy, Suite A) and Church Point (9515 Church Point Hwy).

The original Pizzaville USA was opened in Carencro back in 1980. They serve their signature crispy crust pizza, Muffulettas, poboys and more.