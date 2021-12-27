Pizzaville USA Expanding to Kaplan, to Be Sold Inside The Choc’Lit Shoppe

Pizzaville USA has been in heavy expansion mode over the last couple of years and they're adding to their footprint again.

The Choc'Lit Shoppe in Kaplan announced via Facebook that the popular pizza restaurant will be a part of its business as they'll soon be featuring Pizzaville USA pizzas, subs, and pasta on its menu.

Pizzaville USA was a long-time favorite in Carencro but since has expanded with locations in Lafayette and Youngsville.

We spoke to co-owner Brock Stelly about the announcement and what exactly this new Pizzaville USA Express concept is all about.

"It will be their first concept of a Pizzaville USA Express," Stelly tells us. "We will feature only two sized pizzas -- an adult and kids pizza. We will also be the first to offer subs and pasta that will be made just like our pizzas."

"We will offer all of their specialty pizzas but will also have a build-your-own menu for the pizza, subs, pasta, and salad," Stelly adds.

Stelly says that he and co-owner Alexis Beard are expecting to launch in mid-January.

In addition to The Choc'Lit Shoppe's fare of candy, ice cream, shakes, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, and more, the store will also be adding a cereal bar.

This new cereal bar will feature over 50 types of favorite cereals that you will be able to choose to eat in a bowl with milk, in an ice cream shake or you can try the Cereal Challenge.

The challenge consists of every type of cereal in a large bowl with a gallon of milk! If you can eat the entire bowl of cereal within an hour you get it free and get a free t-shirt and your picture on their wall.

The Choc'Lit Shoppe has only been open since early February 2021 but has quickly become a favorite in the area. It is located at 122 N Cushing Ave in Kaplan.

We wish this locally owned business continued success and best of luck with the new additions.