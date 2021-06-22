Rhythms on the River Returning for Fall Series

The one thing I missed the most during quarantine was seeing live music. If you are like me, then get ready to celebrate because we have good news for you!

So many of Louisiana's great festivals are starting to plan their comebacks after the coronavirus pandemic and Lafayette is no exception.

Rhythms on the River is coming back this Fall. The concert series will kick off on September 23 with The Chee-Weez. Rhythms on the River will take place on Thursday evenings in the Fall and Spring at River Ranch’s Town Square in Lafayette, La. The performances are from 5:30-8:30 p.m. under the town center gazebo and are FREE for all to attend.

This is the perfect chance to have a date night, a girl's night out, or to spend some quality time with the family dancing, singing, and enjoying local cuisine and beverages.

No ice chests, glass containers, or pets are allowed.

The 2021 Fall schedule will feature the following:

September 23 - The Chee-Weez

September 30 - GTO

October 7 - Rockin Dopsie, Jr.

October 14 - Jet Seven

October 21 - Jamie Bergeron

October 28 - Sonny Landreth & Marcia Ball

The 2020 Rhythms on the River series was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this schedule looks very similar to the Spring 2020 lineup. All six performers have agreed to come back in the Fall for the chance to perform at Rhythms on the River.

